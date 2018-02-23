Report: Soros Buying Texas DA Seat

Image Credits: IMF / Flickr.

Leftist billionaire George Soros has been pouring big money into a Texas district attorney race as part of his effort to install extremist prosecutors across America who will protect lawless so-called sanctuary cities that obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration law.

We already knew that pressure groups funded by Soros are litigating to keep U.S. ports-of-entry wide open to terrorists and other people who hate America.

And leftist propaganda shops like the Brennan Center for Justice, which has taken in about $23 million from Soros since 2000, have churned out reports arguing that state judicial systems need to be reshaped to more closely follow the Left’s agenda.

Read more


Related Articles

Le Pen At CPAC: "All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation"

Le Pen At CPAC: “All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation”

Globalism
Comments
Report: Western Feminists Ignore Muslim Women Suffering

Report: Western Feminists Ignore Muslim Women Suffering

Globalism
Comments

Does The New World Order Have Us Living In The Twilight Zone?

Globalism
Comments

EU Chief Juncker Scolded For Blurting Italian Election Comments That Triggered Stock Market Plunge

Globalism
Comments

Nancy Pelosi’s Border Wall Alternative Includes ‘mowing the grass’

Globalism
Comments

Comments