An anti-government protest was held in Budapest on Saturday.

The protesters – according to most assessments more than 100,000 people – demonstrated for new and fair elections, democracy, press freedom, a Hungary against corruption and intimidation.

The organizers drew attention to the need for a new opposition force instead of the fragmented opposition which was unable to cooperate in the elections. According to the Hungarian government, the demonstration was organized by the “Soros network.”

