Report: Soros Spent Over $10 Million Lobbying During 2nd Quarter

Image Credits: JMSC HKU / Flickr.

Liberal billionaire George Soros’s nonprofit spent more on lobbying during the second quarter of 2018 than he has in any previous quarter, disclosure forms show.

The Open Society Policy Center, a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit that deals with domestic and international advocacy efforts that is a separate entity from Soros’s Open Society Foundations, reported spending $10.37 million between April 1 and June 30—an increase of nearly $8 million from the first quarter of the year when the center reported spending $2.52 million on its lobbying efforts.

The increase in its lobbying activities can be attributed to the group adding a number of issues related to the nomination of Donald Lu as the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and the nomination of David B. Cornstein as U.S. Ambassador to Hungary, where Soros was born.

Read more


Related Articles

Farage Urges UK Politicians to Copy Trump Tactics to Reach Young Voters

Farage Urges UK Politicians to Copy Trump Tactics to Reach Young Voters

Globalism
Comments
UK Official: Delaying Brexit a "Complete Betrayal"

UK Official: Delaying Brexit a “Complete Betrayal”

Globalism
Comments

Migrant Arrested for Trying to Set Fire in Greece

Globalism
Comments

Hungary Official Blames Political Correctness for Migrant Crisis

Globalism
Comments

“Mass Migration Greatest Threat to Security” – Austrian Army Official

Globalism
Comments

Comments