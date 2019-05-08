Report: STEM School Shooting Suspect Identified as Female to Male Transgender

Image Credits: Tom Cooper / Stringer.

One of the alleged shooters suspected of opening fire at a STEM school in Colorado identified as a transgender male, according to a local report.

Police identified Trump-hating leftist Devon Erickson, 18, as one of the suspects in the Highlands Ranch incident, but little else was revealed about his juvenile accomplice, other than a statement from The Denver Channel commenting on the underage suspect’s gender dysphoria.

“Multiple sources close to the investigation told Denver7 late Tuesday night that the second suspect, who is a minor, is a transgender male who was in the midst of transitioning from female to male,” Denver7 reported Tuesday.

In a follow-up story, Denver7 explained the confusion as to the underage suspect’s gender, publishing a statement from Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who claimed police initially believed the suspect was a male.

“Spurlock adjusted what he said Tuesday and said the juvenile suspect in the shooting, whose name and age has not been released, was a female. He originally said the suspect was male on Tuesday, but said Wednesday that officials originally thought the suspect was male by their ‘appearance,'” Denver7 reported Wednesday.

The shooting left one student dead and eight others injured, three critically.


