Report: Stephen Paddock Was Paranoid He Was a Victim of Government Mind Control

Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock was paranoid that he was a victim of government mind control, according to a prostitute who stayed in his infamous Mandalay Bay hotel suite.

In an article that has received virtually no attention, the Radar reveals that a call girl who was booked to see Paddock either the day before or the day of the massacre was reported missing by her boyfriend after the shooting, which left 58 dead and 800 injured.

According to another sex worker named Mikaela, the prostitute “was telling girls after work that she was scared something would happen to her.”

Mikaela worked as Paddock’s $6,000 a night prostitute and slept with him in the infamous Mandalay Bay hotel suite from which Paddock launched his deadly assault. She saw Paddock two to three times a month after the 64-year-old gunman volunteered to be her “sugar daddy”.

Mikaela also claims that shortly before the attack, Paddock began sending deranged messages to another call girl in which he claimed to be a victim of government mind control.

“There’s messages where Stephen is telling her he’s a government experiment and that they are listening to everything he says and does, and they can hack into his brain and take over,” Mikaela said.

The veracity of the story is dubious given its nature, but conspiracy theories surrounding the most deadly shooting in American history are inevitable given the complete lack of information about the motive behind the attack.

As Infowars reported days after the shooting, former Trump campaign official James Brower claimed that Paddock made an ISIS propaganda tape and that authorities were covering up the fact that the mass shooting, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, was a terror attack.

Last month, Republican Congressman Scott Perry appeared on Fox News and revealed he had been made aware of information to suggest the massacre was a terrorist attack.

Officials have said that information pertaining to the motive behind the attack will not be released until October – a year after the shooting.

Last week it was revealed that investigators attempted to question a second suspect in connection with the attack. It is unclear whether the man remains under scrutiny.

