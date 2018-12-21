Report: Steve Bannon Meets With Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein To Scheme Political Comeback

In an early morning secret meeting on May 8th, 2018, Steve Bannon strode out of his SUV at 7:00 A.M. and into the 21,000 sq. ft. Upper East Side mansion of convicted pedophile, and Clinton confidant, Jeffrey Epstein.

Speculation is swirling about the substance of that meeting but many beltway insiders believe that Bannon and Epstein are plotting their comeback.

A source with knowledge of the meeting said, “Bannon needs money to bankroll his political agenda. Epstein has plenty of money, and craves power and access.”

Bannon, who called himself the chief strategist for Donald Trump’s 2016, but then betrayed Trump in a series of leaks to “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff.

The New York Times recently reported that Bannon has teamed up with Guo Wengui, who is fighting extradition to China where he is facing charges for alleged financial crimes.

President Donald Trump twice promised Chinese President that Wengui would be extradited, but many speculate that Bannon used his temporary seat on the National Security Council to block the extradition.

Bannon told various media outlets that “they asked me to take on the mid-terms,” prior to the disastrous results of the 2018 elections, although it’s not really clear who “they” refers to.

He scheduled and appeared at a series of high-profile rallies prior to the election, but in many cases, less than a handful of people showed up to hear him speak.

More recently, Bannon attempted to insert his protégé David Bossie as the White House Chief of Staff, only to see the ape-like man passed over for the position in favor of OMB Director Mick Mulvaney.

Bannon has reportedly been cut off by his earlier financial patrons, Robert and Rebecca Mercer, which is why many speculate that he is courting Bill Clinton’s pedophile pimp Jeffrey Epstein.

The Miami Herald recently revealed that the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office and the FBI had evidence that Epstein, who owns palatial homes in both Palm Beach and Manhattan, trafficked at least 80 underage children of both sexes to his circle of friends and associates for sexual exploitation.

Incredibly, according to the Miami Herald, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and serve just over a year in jail.

He has settled lawsuits from dozens of underage women that he and his friends have been accused of sexually assaulting.

It was recently reported that three of his victims were paid at least $5.5 million for their silence.

One of his victims is Virginia Giuffre, a girl who claims that when she was a child, she was a sex slave for Epstein and his former girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre claims that Maxwell lured her into Epstein’s harem in 1999 when she was a teenager, to provide sexual services for Epstein and his friends, including Prince Andrew.

She stated in a court affidavit that “Epstein specifically told me that the reason for him doing this was so that they would ‘owe him,’ they would ‘be in his pocket,’ and he would ‘have something on them,’ I understood him to mean that when someone was in his pocket, they owed him favors.’’

She said she saw former President Bill Clinton in 2002 at Epstein’s “orgy island” in the US Virgin Islands, where group sex was a “regular occurrence.”

Epstein’s lawyers quickly settled the case out of court once Giuffre began to demand the flight logs detailing the more than 23 plane trips Epstein and Maxwell took with Giuffre when she was still a minor.

From 2001 to 2003, Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane, dubbed “The Lolita Express,” 26 times.

In her lawsuit, Giuffre claimed that Maxwell engaged in “an effort to conceal sex trafficking crimes committed around the world by Epstein and other powerful persons.”

Facing a federal prison sentence of life in jail, Epstein enlisted the services of attorney Jay Lefkowitz, who previously worked in private practice at the prestigious Washington law firm of Kirkland & Ellis with Miami US Attorney Alexander Acosta – the prosecutor of the Epstein case.

Instead of meeting at the prosecutor’s Miami headquarters in October of 2007, the two men met at a Palm Beach hotel and hammered out a deal for Epstein to plead guilty to two minor state charges so he could avoid any serious federal prison time.

Epstein was given an 18-month sentence but served only 13 months behind bars, but half of that “jail” time was spent on work release where he would spend 12 hours a day at his Palm Beach office, surrounded by a security staff that he was paying for.

The deal also included a “non-prosecution” agreement that shut down an active FBI investigation that was underway to uncover other sexual assault victims and their perpetrators.

Epstein’s victims were never notified of the deal or allowed to appear in court.

Prosecutor Alexander Acosta is currently the United States Secretary of Labor.

The Miami Herald reported:

The pact required Epstein to plead guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Epstein and four of his accomplices named in the agreement received immunity from all federal criminal charges. But even more unusual, the deal included wording that granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators’’ who were also involved in Epstein’s crimes. These accomplices or participants were not identified in the agreement, leaving it open to interpretation whether it possibly referred to other influential people who were having sex with underage girls at Epstein’s various homes or on his plane.

30-year-old Michelle Licata was a child at the time Epstein assaulted her.

She said, “I don’t think anyone has been told the truth about what Jeffrey Epstein did. He ruined my life and a lot of girls’ lives. People need to know what he did and why he wasn’t prosecuted so it never happens again.”

Mike Fisten, a former Miami-Dade police sergeant who was also a homicide investigator and a member of the FBI Organized Crime Task Force, said the FBI had enough evidence to put Epstein away for a long time but was overruled by Acosta.

Other agents involved in the case were also upset by the way prosecutor Acosta agreed to such a soft sentence.

After being booted from Breitbart and the Trump administration, Steve Bannon is now focused on finding funders for his next political project.

Epstein has the money to fund such an endeavor, and could probably use a political pimp like Steve Bannon to give him access to power and cover for his crimes.

Politics makes strange bedfellows.