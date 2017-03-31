Report: Supposedly Impartial ‘Fact-Checkers’ Driven by Political Prejudices

A new study on the recent fact-checking trend to separate “fake news” from real reporting found that in the majority of cases, the fact-checkers are just as subject to bias as the news they evaluate.

The report underscored the importance of subjective judgments in the process of fact-checking, amply borne out by numerous examples where fact-checking organizations betray significant political and cultural biases in their assessments.

The results of the study, executed by Daniele Scalea of the Machiavelli Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Rome, were presented at the Italian Parliament Wednesday during an academic conference on the topic of fake news and journalism.

Many of the errors proceed from broadening the scope of fact-checking to include statements that express opinion, analysis or prediction.

