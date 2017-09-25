REPORT: Suspected TN Church Killer a Pro-Islamist, Black Power Sudanese Migrant

The Antioch, Tennessee church shooter is an immigrant from Sudan and black power radical with a history of sharing pro-Islamic and anti-Western posts on social media, a review of his Facebook and Twitter accounts reveals.

Before 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire on churchgoers in Antioch, Tennessee today, he shared a variety of Black Power and anti-police propaganda on his personal Facebook page. In addition, he shared a number of pro-Islamic posts, including a video in which a Muslim activist defends Sharia law.

Moreover, Samson frequently shared anti-west posts, at least one of which praised Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe’s wealth confiscation efforts.

