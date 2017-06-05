Report: Swedish Women Prove Their Tolerance by Having Sex With Refugees

Swedish women are proving their tolerance by having sex with “refugee children” who are actually grown adult men, according to a new report.

A middle-aged woman writing anonymously for the left-wing blog Blankspot revealed how it’s normal practice for volunteers to take “child” migrants into their homes and have intercourse with them.

“From time to time gets to stay the night at my place,” wrote the woman, adding, “Now the sofa doesn’t work anymore, he gets to sleep with me in my bed.”

“I text a friend, “Help, I have to take him in my bed”. “We all do it, don’t worry. That’s how it is, give him intimacy, that’s all you can do”.

Academic Ann Heberlein said that such behaviour is “fully accepted and institutionalized”.

The story is being spun as an abusive act on behalf of the women because the “refugees” are supposedly minors, but as Sweden’s own government-backed study recently concluded, at least 75% of so-called child refugees were proven to be adults after extensive medical tests.

This is not the first report about leftist “refugees welcome” activists and volunteers having sex with migrants (not counting the ones who are raped).

In a related story, another Swedish woman has been exposed as performing lap dances for “child refugees” (migrants in their 20’s and 30’s) and having “intimate relationships with them at an asylum centre in Åmål.

Volunteers working at the Calais migrant camp in France before it was demolished were also accused of having sex with migrants by other charity workers.

A whistleblower who worked at the Calais camp said women were having sex with “boys believed to be under the age of consent,” as well as prostituting themselves out to several different sexual partners every day.

The founder of CareForCalais, a volunteer charity, also left her husband for a relationship with a Tunisian migrant who later ripped her off for thousands of pounds.

Clare Moseley began a relationship with the migrant after she had “promoted her charity’s no sex with migrants policy”.

