Report: The Atlantic edits WikiLeaks’ DMs with Trump Jr to smear it as ‘pro-Russia’ source

In its latest startling story, The Atlantic went as far as to creatively trim some of the quotes from a Twitter exchange between Donald Trump Jr and WikiLeaks to taint the whistleblowing website as a “pro-Russia, pro-Trump source.”

A wordy piece authored by Julia Ioffe and published by The Atlantic on Monday included a “largely one-sided” Twitter conversation between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr. Quoting the direct messages, the story said WikiLeaks, “a radical transparency organization,” was actively soliciting Trump Jr’s cooperation, including by asking for his father’s tax returns.

The story then repeats well-worn allegations of Russia’s involvement in the Trump presidential campaign and meddling in the 2016 US election, before rolling out the most striking passage on what WikiLeaks said was “the real kicker.”

“If we publish [Trump’s tax returns] it will dramatically improve the perception of our impartiality,” WikiLeaks explained. “That means that the vast amount of stuff that we are publishing on Clinton will have much higher impact, because it won’t be perceived as coming from a ‘pro-Trump’ ‘pro-Russia’ source.”

The full stop at the end of this quote might uncover The Atlantic’s initial intent to persuade the readership WikiLeaks did unevenly admit that its carries a pro-Trump, pro-Russia bias.

The very same WikiLeaks message published earlier this week by Trump Jr himself reads: “That means the vast amount of stuff that we are publishing about Clinton will have a much higher impact, because it won’t be perceived as coming from a ‘pro-Trump’ ‘pro-Russian’ source, which the Clinton campaign is constantly slandering us with.”