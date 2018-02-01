Report: The FBI is "Threatening" Trump Over the FISA Memo

The FBI is “threatening” Donald Trump over the imminent release of the FISA memo, according to Judicial Watch director of investigations Chris Farrell.

The FBI is desperately trying to prevent the release of the FISA memo, which reportedly contains evidence that the Obama administration spied on members of the Trump campaign.

The agency issued a rare statement yesterday declaring it had “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the classified document, which is set to be released today.

Appearing on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs, Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell said, “The FBI is threatening the president of the United States.”

Farrell says the FBI is desperate to prevent Trump, “Revealing all the criminality that’s going on in the organization” and that’s why they brokered a meeting with Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly which should never have happened.

The FBI is trying to “intimidate” Kelly and Trump “in order to cover up for their criminality,” according to Farrell.

“These political operators are threatening the president of the United States, they’re betraying their oath to the Constitution,” said Farrell, adding that the FBI is sitting on a huge surveillance cover-up involving the mass monitoring of U.S. citizens.

“They’re terrified, they’re embarrassed, they’re frantic,” said Farrell

“This is another grave threat, not just on Mr. Trump personally, but it’s a threat on the Constitution,” he added, urging Trump to release the memo.

As we reported last week, according to a high level FBI agent, the 50,000 missing FBI text messages which went “missing” but were subsequently recovered, contained threats of violence aimed at President Trump.

According to the official, the messages included “frightening conversations” that went further than just harming Trump politically.

The notion that the deep state would seek to physically harm Trump for his efforts to “drain the swamp” is no far-flung conspiracy theory.

During an appearance on CNN, counterterrorism analyst and former CIA agent Philip Mudd said on air “the government’s gonna kill” Donald Trump because he disrespected the deep state.

Even before Trump was inaugurated, Senator Chuck Schumer warned the president he was “really dumb” for picking a fight with the intelligence agencies and “they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”.

CNN analyst on Trump: "The government's gonna kill this guy." https://t.co/ymqwNErhWv pic.twitter.com/4WAA1WENgp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 11, 2017

