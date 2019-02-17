Report: The Two Nigerian Brothers Purchased The Rope Found Around Jussie Smollett’s Neck

Image Credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel is reporting:


The case surrounding the alleged attack by MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters is beginning to unravel at light speed as even the police now believe he may have staged it. Alex breaks down how asking questions should always be allowed when events like this occur.


Related Articles

Meme Maker @CarpeDonktum and Fair Use Advocates Call on Trump Campaign to Sue After Video with R.E.M. Song is Disabled on Twitter

Meme Maker @CarpeDonktum and Fair Use Advocates Call on Trump Campaign to Sue After Video with R.E.M. Song is Disabled on Twitter

Hot News
Comments
WashPo Just Put the “OJ” in “DOJ Double Standard”

WashPo Just Put the “OJ” in “DOJ Double Standard”

Hot News
Comments

Baltimore Schools CEO To Discuss Arming School Officers After High School Shooting

Hot News
comments

Flashmobs Back PewDiePie as Video Game Platform Roblox Axes Top YouTuber

Hot News
comments

Tinder Turning Men Into Desperate, Thirsty Losers

Hot News
comments

Comments