Report: The Two Nigerian Brothers Purchased The Rope Found Around Jussie Smollett’s Neck

Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel is reporting:

Latest on #JussieSmollett:

Several #CPD sources confirmed detectives were able to show the 2 Nigerian brothers questioned by police had purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace hardware. The brothers agreed to cooperate with police who are investigating…(1/2) — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

whether Smollett made up the story after police threatened to charge them with battery. The brothers attorney said both brothers knew Smollett. There are unconfirmed reports that Smollett paid the two brothers to perform the alleged scheme. (2/2). — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

After interrogating and releasing two men seen in surveillance video near the scene of the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, Chicago police are saying that the new information they have “could change the story entirely.” https://t.co/SXRrfsRaLY pic.twitter.com/Yleew3Z8GM — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2019



The case surrounding the alleged attack by MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters is beginning to unravel at light speed as even the police now believe he may have staged it. Alex breaks down how asking questions should always be allowed when events like this occur.