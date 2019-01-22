Report: Top 26 Richest People Own As Much Wealth as World’s Bottom 50%

A little over two dozen of the world’s wealthiest elite own more than 3.8 billion people on the planet, according to a new Oxfam International report.

The UK-based NGO called for a “new set of global rules and institutions to fundamentally redesign the tax system to make it fair” in Monday’s 2019 inequality report titled “Public Good or Private Wealth?”

“Twenty six people own the same wealth as the 3.8 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity,” reads the report.

It seems the agenda behind the report is to push for higher taxes worldwide, a campaign currently being waged in America with freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) leading the charge for a 70% tax on the rich.

That said, the Davos elite are currently pushing back against Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal.

Globalists at #Davos2019 discussing 70% tax rates on the wealthiest, a la AOC . . . pic.twitter.com/7wfbOUJhxO — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) January 22, 2019



The gist of the report calls on governments to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund “free” services like healthcare and education, according to Former Director-General of the World Health Organization Gro Harlem Brundtland.

“[The Oxfam report provides] a practical way all countries can reduce inequality: by providing universal free public services,” says Brundtland. “It focuses on the unparalleled power that public services, like education and health, play in tackling poverty, reducing inequality and fighting gender injustice.”

“The solution to this problem is simple: universal public services provided free at the point of delivery.”

Oxfam made news in 2018 after the NGO was accused of covering up senior aid workers paying for sex for Caligula-like orgies with Haiti’s earthquake survivors.

Similarly, another report revealed the charity re-hired a worker in Ethiopia after he was fired over sexual misconduct allegations in Haiti.





Deep State agents have put everything on the table to take out President Trump.