Report: Trump Admin Could Set Stage For Millions to Shed Student Loan Debt

Image Credits: DonkeyHotey, Flickr.

Total household debt has climbed to a record $13 trillion.

One factor driving overall American indebtedness higher is the ever-increasing burden of student loans, and a policy change being mulled by the Trump administration could cause that student loan bubble to pop.

Student loan debt stands at a staggering $1.4 trillion, owed by some 44.2 million borrowers. The average class of 2016 graduate has $37,172 in student loan debt. That represents a 6% increase from the previous year.

Outstanding student loan balances increased by 1.5% in Q4 2017 and delinquency levels remain high.

Read more

More:


Related Articles

Bitcoin: Intrinsic Value - Zero

Bitcoin: Intrinsic Value – Zero

Economy
Comments
Dow Plunges 550 Points after Trump says Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Coming Next Week

Dow Plunges 550 Points after Trump says Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Coming Next Week

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin – Benefits, Pitfalls

Economy
Comments

Cryptocurrencies Cause Deaths – Bill Gates

Economy
Comments

Report: Middle, Lower Income Markets Spend Proportionally More On Rent

Economy
Comments

Comments