Report: Trump Asks For "No More Of Jared’s Woke Sh*t"

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

According to a report from Axios, President Trump is done listening to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, telling White House staff he wants “No more of Jared’s woke shit”.

Speaking anonymously, a source claimed that Trump regrets listening to Kushner in the past, and feels that it has cost him vital support among his base.

The final straw appears to have been the recent anti-police sentiment stirred up by rioters coinciding with Kushner’s continued pushing for Trump to get on board with the prison reform bill.

If Trump were to undercut police in any fashion, it could be construed as hypocritical, given his pledge to support law enforcement unequivocally.

The report also notes that Trump listens carefully to Tucker Carlson, who has continually warned of the perils of listening to Kushner’s policy advice.

“He often derides Kushner as a liberal,” Carlson said during a recent fiery segment.

“And that’s correct, Kushner is. But Kushner has convinced the president that throwing open the prisons is the key to winning African American votes in the fall and that those votes are essential to his reelection.” Carlson further warned.

Axios notes that a second senior White House official denies that there is any rift between Trump and Kushner, saying that “Numerous anonymous sources have attempted to provide separation between Jared and the president. They have failed for the last three and a half years. They are not going to be successful today either.”

