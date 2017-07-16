REPORT: Trump Border Wall Work Begins in Texas

Work on the first section of the Trump border wall was started on federally-owned land in South Texas, according to a media report.

Anonymous federal officials closely associated with the project confirm that discreet planning has been in-progress for over six months, and construction could commence in January of 2018 on a nearly three mile stretch of barrier that would run through the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge near McAllen, Texas, which was a hotbed of illegal crossings during the Obama administration.

“The structure would consist of a concrete base, which would serve as a levee, and be topped with a fence made of steel bollards, similar to a levee wall built almost a decade ago near Hidalgo, Texas,” writes the Texas Observer. “The proposed plans call for building a road south of the wall and clearing refuge land on either side of the wall for surveillance, cameras and light towers.”

Leftists are already gearing up to fight its construction by claiming the wall will supposedly “destroy the refuge,” an argument which places the health and welfare of plants and birds above those of American citizens who are the victims of criminal illegal immigrants on a daily basis.

Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

“We’re going to come up with a plan and do everything we can to stop it,” Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) told the Observer. “The Rio Grande Valley isn’t rural Texas anymore. It’s a metropolis of 1.2 million people on this side of the river and 2 million on the other side. These refuges are sacred from an environmental standpoint. There’s so little protected land left and we need to do whatever we can to save it.”

The House Appropriations Committee approved $1.6 billion to be allocated for border wall construction earlier this week – a decision that was met with praise from President Trump.

“Big WIN today for building the wall,” he tweeted. “It will secure the border & save lives. Now the full House & Senate must act!”

Big WIN today for building the wall. It will secure the border & save lives. Now the full House & Senate must act! ➡️https://t.co/TTg7lvBdo2 pic.twitter.com/xhiknXko70 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Details regarding the exact locations of initial border wall construction will be released in a report in the coming days.

Prototypes for the “big, beautiful wall” are set to be completed for consideration by the end of September in San Diego, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Ronald Vitiello, said in a press conference in June, and could include an array of features including solar panels, one-way mirrored plexiglass designed to enhance CBP’s surveillance capabilities, nuclear waste disposal, and/or camouflaging materials.

