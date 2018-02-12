Trump Jr.'s Wife Hospitalized After Opening Letter With White Powder

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump has reportedly been hospitalized Monday after opening a letter containing a suspicious white powder.

Vanessa Trump was being examined at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution, according to police.

JUST IN: Letter sent to Donald Trump Jr.'s apartment containing unidentified white powder, NYPD says, and opened by his wife; she and two others were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene. Police and Secret Service are investigating. — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

The letter was addressed to Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana.

“There is no indication anyone suffered any injuries and no sign that the substance was a hazardous material or a biological agent,” reports NBC News.

“How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?” Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, said in a statement. “This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences.”

In addition to the powdery substance, the envelope contained a letter saying something to the effect of how the stunt was payback for past misdeeds by Trump Jr., according to The New York Post.

The NYPD’s elite Emergency Services Unit, a hazmat team, the department’s Intelligence Bureau, the Secret Service, the Department of Environmental Protection and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.