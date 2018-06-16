Report: Trump Plans To Withdraw U.S. From UN's Human Rights Council

The United Nations Human Rights Council is either proof that humorless diplomatic apparatchiks do indeed have a sense of humor or that something is seriously broken with the U.N. mechanism.

The UNHRC essentially serves one major function: wholesale grousing about the state of Israel. That probably shouldn’t surprise you when you see some of the defenders of human rights that are currently or have previously sat on the Council.

The group currently features wholesale human rights violators like China, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Cuba, and Viktor Orban’s Hungary isn’t far off that gold standard.

Libya sat on the body during the reign of Gadhafi, as has Evo Morales’ Bolivia. There are innumerable other nations on the rostrum that have a questionable dedication to democracy in human rights.

