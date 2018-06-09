Report: Trump-Putin Summit May Take Place in Vienna

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a visit to Austria this week the possibility of Vienna playing host to a summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

“It was mentioned that Vienna could be such a city” Peskov was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti state news agency after being asked if Putin discussed whether the city could hold such a meeting when he met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday.

Peskov’s comments come a day after Trump called for Russia to be readmitted to the group of the world’s leading nations, known as the G7, a step that would end Russia’s international isolation over its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

