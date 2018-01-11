Report: Trump Questions Importing People from ‘Shithole Countries’

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump on Thursday questioned why visa protections should be extended to immigrants pouring in from “shithole countries.”

The president reportedly made the remarks during an Oval Office meeting on the immigration bill Thursday, where lawmakers proposed ending the diversity visa lottery program in favor of protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and African nations.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president reportedly stated according to The Washington Post.

The Post’s anonymous sources, who did not attend the meeting, report Trump added he’d prefer “more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.”

Members at the meeting were “alarmed and mystified” by Trump’s comments, according to The New York Times, and “taken aback,” the Post reports.

Meanwhile Trump supporters were unfazed by the remarks.

While not addressing the comments directly, a Trump administration spokesman told The Post the president wants an immigration deal that will benefit the American people, not people from foreign countries.

“The President will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration – two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country,” said a statement from Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah.

CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins claimed White House staffers told her the administration isn’t worried about the remarks.

In Trump’s defense, Haiti being classified a “shithole country” is no surprise given the Clinton Foundation’s scheme to defraud the American public and the Haitian people since the 2010 earthquake and beyond.

One America News Network commentator Liz Wheeler noted as much when she owned Chelsea Clinton after the former First Daughter used the “shit hole” remarks to attack Trump.

Comments
Comments

Comments

Comments

Comments

