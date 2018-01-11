Report: Trump Questions Importing People from ‘Shithole Countries’

President Trump on Thursday questioned why visa protections should be extended to immigrants pouring in from “shithole countries.”

The president reportedly made the remarks during an Oval Office meeting on the immigration bill Thursday, where lawmakers proposed ending the diversity visa lottery program in favor of protections for immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and African nations.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” the president reportedly stated according to The Washington Post.

The Post’s anonymous sources, who did not attend the meeting, report Trump added he’d prefer “more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met Wednesday.”

Members at the meeting were “alarmed and mystified” by Trump’s comments, according to The New York Times, and “taken aback,” the Post reports.

Meanwhile Trump supporters were unfazed by the remarks.

Obama's State Department told Americans Haiti was unsafe to travel to due to rampant "violent crime, including murder and kidnapping." How racist of them! We all know Haiti is NOT a shithole. pic.twitter.com/NYb3nxGPJz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 11, 2018

Okay, yes — Trump shouldn't call them "shithole countries." A little respect is in order. They are shithole nations. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2018

I use the phrase “shithole countries” pretty much every time I talk about immigration irl. Greatest prez. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 11, 2018

Political correctness aside, Haiti and African nations are shithole countries. You just don't say it. Because political correctness. — Jayquan (@JOGIBEAR92) January 11, 2018

BREAKING: Trump says stuff about foreign countries that U.S. journalists have said about Middle America for decades.#shithole #hypocrites — Raheem 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@RaheemKassam) January 11, 2018

I don’t want people from shithole countries in my country either! Look at what migrants from shitholes have done to Paris! 7 more yrs pic.twitter.com/5JTipVpshb — Rosa Covfefe (@covfefeRosa) January 12, 2018

The Washington Post claims that Trump called African and Latin nations "shithole countries." This is a map of the criminality index from those 2 regions of the world, which are statistically the most violent and dangerous because of how amazing and awesome they are! pic.twitter.com/Dtpy9ykX8p — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 11, 2018

An estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 Rwandans were massacred by being hacked to death with machetes and you're telling me that country is NOT a shithole? Or in Tanzania where albinos are raped because many Africans believe that cures AIDS? Please. #Shithole — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 12, 2018

I can’t wait to hear the Left’s arguments for why we shouldn’t have immigrants from Norway — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2018

While not addressing the comments directly, a Trump administration spokesman told The Post the president wants an immigration deal that will benefit the American people, not people from foreign countries.

“The President will only accept an immigration deal that adequately addresses the visa lottery system and chain migration – two programs that hurt our economy and allow terrorists into our country,” said a statement from Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah.

CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins claimed White House staffers told her the administration isn’t worried about the remarks.

Staffers inside the White House aren't that worried about Trump's "shithole" remark — with some predicting it will actually resonate with his base, not alienate it, much like his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem did. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 11, 2018

In Trump’s defense, Haiti being classified a “shithole country” is no surprise given the Clinton Foundation’s scheme to defraud the American public and the Haitian people since the 2010 earthquake and beyond.

One America News Network commentator Liz Wheeler noted as much when she owned Chelsea Clinton after the former First Daughter used the “shit hole” remarks to attack Trump.

