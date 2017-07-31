Report: Trump Removes Scaramucci As Comm Director

President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director at the behest of his new chief of staff, the mainstream media is reporting.

Media outlets claim Trump’s new chief of staff, John F. Kelly, had an issue with Scaramucci’s boasting that he reports directly to the president.

“Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge,” reported the New York Times. “It was not clear whether Mr. Scaramucci will remain employed at the White House in another position or will leave altogether.”

The office of the White House press secretary later released a statement, confirming the reports.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

It’s quite possible that with the firing of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, the president no longer needs Scaramucci in the role.

Scaramucci was hired to stop leaks from within the White House, and many believed Priebus was the primary leaker, or at least cultivating the atmosphere of leaking.

It’s also plausible that Scaramucci’s direct line to the president didn’t mesh well with Kelly, a Marine Corps General used to a chain of command.

With Priebus gone, it doesn’t seem necessary to have a communications director bypassing the chief of staff.

