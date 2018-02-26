Report: Trump to Defund Planned Parenthood With Budget Maneuver

Whenever you see the words “family planning” associated with government grants, you can safely assume it’s merely a euphemism for abortion — at least, when Democrats control the purse strings.

For quite some time now, this has involved an uninterrupted flow of money to pro-abortion organizations. The most notorious of these is Planned Parenthood, but they’re far from the only death-centric organization receiving cash from Uncle Sam.

That could be coming to a gradual end, if the Trump administration has anything to do with it. A new proposal which would send $260 million in grants for family planning to health organizations specifically stipulates that “none of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

Read more