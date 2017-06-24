Report: Trump to Get Second Supreme Court Pick

As Infowars reported months ago, Justice Anthony Kennedy may retire before the Supreme Court’s long summer hiatus, giving President Trump his second high court pick of his young presidency.

Another pick by Trump will tip the balance of power further away from unbridled, globalist interests.

Kennedy, 81, has served the Supreme Court for nearly 30 years, and the White House has spent months preparing for his departure, as Infowars exclusively reported on May 1.

“I’ve heard the same rumors that a lot of people have heard,” the president said at the time. “And I have a lot of respect for that gentleman, a lot.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, who was on Trump’s short list when he selected Neil Gorsuch for the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, is likely one of the front-runner for the opening seat, although the president could easily pick a dark horse candidate, such as Judge Andrew Napolitano, a long-time favorite of Trump’s.

Trump’s first pick, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate on April 7 after a lengthy confirmation battle.

Kennedy and his law clerks are gathering for a reunion over the weekend that was initially scheduled for 2018, which indicates he is contemplating retirement.

“Soon we’ll know if rumors of Kennedy’s retirement are accurate,” Orin Kerr, a former clerk for Kennedy, said.

