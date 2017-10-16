Report: Trump To Meet Yellen In Search For New Fed Chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday as part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a source familiar with the planned meeting said.

On Thursday, a White House official said Trump had met with Stanford University economist John Taylor to discuss the job.

Trump is working from a short list that also includes Jerome Powell, a Fed governor; Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor; Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn; and Yellen, whose term expires in February, sources have said.

White House chief of staff John Kelly said on Thursday Trump is “some time away” from a decision on who should chair the Federal Reserve.

