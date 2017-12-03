REPORT: Trump to Pull U.S. From U.N. Migration Compact

Image Credits: Pixabay.

The Trump Administration announced plans to pull the U.S. out of a United Nations pact on the handling of migrant and refugee situations. The announcement came from the U.S. mission to the United Nations. U.S. officials said the program is “inconsistent” with American policies.

“Today, the US Mission to the United Nations informed the UN Secretary-General that the United States is ending its participation in the Global Compact on Migration,” U.S. officials said in a report from AFP.

Officials stated that the New York Declaration, a non-binding political declaration unanimously approved in a non-binding resolution in September 2016, “contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies and the Trump Administration’s immigration principles.”

The American pullout from the pact is scheduled for the end of 2018, AFP reported.

