Report: Trump To Upend Obama's 'Most Important Climate Regulation'

The Environmental Protection Agency, under President Obama, acted well beyond its authority when it implemented the Clean Power Plan, the Trump administration suggests in a new proposal.

The document is expected to be revealed in its entirety by next week.

The Clean Power Plan was introduced in 2015 to minimize power plants’ carbon dioxide emissions. It came with a list of regulations intended to steer states away from coal and toward natural gas. It is, Politico notes, President Obama’s “most important climate regulation.” But, the Trump White House argues it comes with too high a price.

