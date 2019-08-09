Report: Trump Wants 'Rose Garden Bill-Signing Ceremony For Gun-Control Legislation'

President Donald Trump is reportedly the one leading the charge within his administration to get a gun control bill passed.

From Washington Post, “Trump’s openness to extensive background checks for gun buys draws warning from NRA”:

President Trump has repeatedly told lawmakers and aides in private conversations that he is open to endorsing extensive background checks in the wake of two mass shootings, prompting a warning from the National Rifle Association and concerns among White House aides, according to lawmakers and administration officials. Trump, speaking to reporters Wednesday before visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, where weekend shootings left 31 dead, said there “was great appetite for background checks” amid an outcry over government inaction in the face of repeated mass shootings.



Alex Jones has been working closely with key Trump advisors and can exclusively reveal what is being discussed in final drafts.

While there is no reason to give the jackals even an inch, a background check only bill sounds a lot better than the his list of demands on Monday, which included “red flag” gun seizure laws, swift executions for so-called “hate crimes,” “involuntary confinement” for people the state deems “mentally disturbed,” and directing the DOJ to work with states, local law enforcement and social media sites to “detect mass shooters before they strike.”

Trump’s previous declarations of support for tougher gun controls, including after the deadly Parkland, Fla., shooting in February 2018, have foundered without a sustained push from the president and support from the NRA or Republican lawmakers. Even Trump’s advisers question how far he will go on any effort. NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre spoke with Trump on Tuesday after the president expressed support for a background check bill and told him it would not be popular among Trump’s supporters, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss internal talks. LaPierre also argued against the bill’s merits, the officials said. […] Trump has focused on guns extensively since the shootings, calling lawmakers and surveying aides about what he should do — outreach that began Sunday evening. White House officials say there has been a series of meetings on a response, convened by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, including a session Tuesday morning. The president has discussed with aides the idea of a Rose Garden bill-signing ceremony for gun-control legislation, a notion that seems premature to many in the West Wing. Trump also asked lawyers about what he could enact through an executive order, officials said.

Remember how Trump said right before the midterms he was going to issue an executive order to endbirth right citizenship?

It would really be nice to have that “no follow through Trump” back right about now.