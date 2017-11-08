Report: TSA Fails Secret Security Measure Test

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

The TSA was tested recently to see if its screeners, equipment and security procedures were up to par — and the agency failed miserably, with an estimated success rate of less than 50 percent, a report says.

Undercover inspections conducted by the Department of Homeland Security uncovered a slew of “vulnerabilities” at the security checkpoints of multiple airports across the country, according to ABC News.

They included problems with the TSA’s screener performance, screening equipment, and associated procedures.

A source familiar with the tests told ABC that the failure rate was “in the ballpark” of 80 percent.

Read more


