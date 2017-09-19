Report: Twitter Would Be Worthless Without Trump

Image Credits: Esther Vargas/Flickr.

Celebrities and news figures complain endlessly about President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

There’s even a lawsuit pending, accusing the White House of violating Twitter users’ Constitutional rights every time Trump pushes the “block button.”

So why won’t Twitter do anything about the President’s twitchy Twitter finger? Well, it turns out that, without Trump, Twitter is nearly valueless. Booting him off the network would cause the already cash-strapped social media company to lose a whopping $2 billion in valuation — a fifth of what it’s worth.

