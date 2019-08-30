Report: TWO Cameras Outside Jeffrey Epstein's Cell 'Malfunctioned'

Two cameras (at least) which were filming outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell magically “malfunctioned,” according to a new report from Reuters citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

From Reuters, “FBI studies two broken cameras outside cell where Epstein died: source”:

Two cameras that malfunctioned outside the jail cell where financier Jeffrey Epstein died as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges have been sent to an FBI crime lab for examination, a law enforcement source told Reuters. Epstein’s lawyers Reid Weingarten and Martin Weinberg told U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan on Tuesday they had doubts about the New York City chief medical examiner’s conclusion that their client killed himself. The two cameras were within view of the Manhattan jail cell where he was found dead on Aug. 10. A source earlier told Reuters two jail guards failed to follow a procedure overnight to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes.

Two cameras were within view of the Manhattan jail cell where he was found dead on Aug. 10. A source earlier told Reuters two jail guards failed to follow a procedure overnight to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that at least one camera in the hallway outside Epstein's cell had footage that was unusable. The newspaper said there was other usable footage captured in the area.

It looks like the Washington Post report on Tuesday about one camera allegedly “malfunctioning” was just to soften the blow before it was revealed two (or more) cameras magically “malfunctioned.”

I’ve been shooting my own videos for 15 years straight. Thousands and thousands of shows. Never had a camera malfunction. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 11, 2019

Remember folks, if you don’t think it’s just a coincidence that not one but two cameras filming outside of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell “malfunctioned,” both jail guards (one of which wasn’t even a corrections officer) who were supposed to watch over him “fell asleep” and Epstein killed himself himself in a hilarious fashion by jumping off his tiny bunk bed (which he shouldn’t have even had) at just the right angle to hang himself in one fell swoop with a bed sheet (which he also shouldn’t have had) then you’re a conspiracy theorist and a terrorist!

if you don't believe this happened you're a conspiracy theorist and a domestic terrorist threat pic.twitter.com/e0Kwf3ek1g — bo 🌳 (@boseph_returns) August 17, 2019

