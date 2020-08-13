Report: U.S. Nuclear Research Lab Hosted Reeducation Camp For 'White Males'

The white men tasked with developing parts for nuclear weapons at one of our nation’s top nuclear weapons labs were sent to a 3-day reeducation camp to be harangued about their “white privilege” and told to write letters apologizing to PoCs for existing.

Christopher F. Rufo reported on the disturbing brainwashing effort in a long thread Tuesday on Twitter, which I’ve embedded via ThreadReader for easier reading below:

Is this discrimination even legal?



Matan Evans joins Owen on the War Room to provide updates on his fight for Hong Kong’s freedom.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!