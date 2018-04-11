Report: U.S. Set to Target 70 Different Sites in Syria

The United States is planning to target as many as 70 different sites in Syria, including some at which Russian soldiers are stationed, a source close to the Department of Defense has told Infowars.

President Donald Trump’s response to the chemical weapons attack in Douma is set to be far bigger than last year’s air strike on a single Syrian air base.

With the UK, France, Israel and Saudi Arabia all prepared to take part in a massive air assault, the ramifications could shift the balance of the entire region and allow jihadist rebels to gain the upper hand once again.

According to the source, evidence provided by the controversial White Helmets group, which some have linked to jihadist groups in the region, will be used to justify the attack.

The source added that Trump wasn’t supposed to tweet about the air strikes. Earlier today, Trump tweeted, “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Indications that #Syria strikes imminent:

•Trump announced decision

•US, French military movement

•Assad, Hezbollah clearing airbases

•Few Airlines who fly over Syria changing routes

•UNSC option failed

•Israel on alert — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 11, 2018

He followed up with another tweet in which he called on the U.S. and Russia to “work together” to improve relations.

Trump is reportedly livid about the treatment of his lawyer Michael Cohen by the FBI and is seeking to create a distraction from domestic troubles.

A separate report by Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak, citing International Relations scholar Zakariye Molahafci, states that the U.S. has designated 22 top targets on Syrian soil, including ones located near the Russian naval base in Tartus.

According to Molahafci, the sheer number of targets could result in, “The eradication of the regime’s air defense systems.”

One wonders if Trump still has time to listen to his own advice from 2013.

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

Lest we forget that there was no motive whatsoever for Assad to have launched the chlorine attack and no evidence has been presented that he did.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.