Report: U.S. to Send 4,000 Additional Troops to Afghanistan

The Pentagon will deploy nearly 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan in an attempt to break a months-long stalemate there, according to a Trump administration official.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to announced the decision as early as next week, the Associated Press reported Friday. The report comes two days after President Donald Trump granted Mattis the authority to set troop levels in Afghanistan.

The anticipated deployment increases the number of American personnel officially deployed in Afghanistan from 8,500 to roughly 12,500. The added forces will contribute to the fight against a resurgent Taliban and the increased threat of Islamic State militants.

The majority of the added troops will train and advise Afghan military forces while a smaller number will contribute to counterterror missions against the Taliban and ISIS.

