Report: Uber facing federal investigation into secret program that tracked Lyft drivers

Uber is facing a federal law enforcement investigation into whether it illegally used a software program to sabotage competitors like Lyft, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that the FBI and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into Uber’s use of a secret program that involved using fake Lyft accounts to interfere with that company’s operations. The program was reportedly in use from 2014 to 2016.

The program, dubbed “Hell,” was first revealed by the technology news outlet The Information in April.

