Report: Uber facing federal investigation into secret program that tracked Lyft drivers

Image Credits: Youtube.

Uber is facing a federal law enforcement investigation into whether it illegally used a software program to sabotage competitors like Lyft, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that the FBI and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation into Uber’s use of a secret program that involved using fake Lyft accounts to interfere with that company’s operations. The program was reportedly in use from 2014 to 2016.

The program, dubbed “Hell,” was first revealed by the technology news outlet The Information in April.

Read more


Related Articles

Lawmakers eye private moon missions

Lawmakers eye private moon missions

Science & Tech
Comments
Sunspot Cycle Correspondence With Hurricane Seasons

Sunspot Cycle Correspondence With Hurricane Seasons

Science & Tech
Comments

Technocracy At Work: Medical Drugs And Vaccines Used To Transform Society

Science & Tech
Comments

Tucker Warns About ‘Ominous’ Google Censorship of Political Content

Science & Tech
Comments

‘Colossal’ Energy Source of Solar Flares ‘Tormenting Earth’ Stumps Astronomers

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments