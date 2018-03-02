Report: Ukraine to Receive Weapons From US

Image Credits: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Flickr.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak on Friday said the decision by the United States to approve the supply of anti-tank missiles opened the door for closer military cooperation in the face of Russian aggression.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that the sale of Javelin missiles and launch units to Ukraine had been approved – a move the United States has been mulling since early 2015 to help Ukraine in its standoff with Russia-backed separatists.

“Unfortunately the issue of giving lethal weapons was under consideration for a long time,” Poltorak said in an interview with Reuters.“But we received it (the decision) when we received it.”

