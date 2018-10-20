Report: UN, Soros Behind Migrant Caravan Invasion

The UN and billionaire globalist George Soros are the driving forces behind the massive migrant caravan marching to the U.S. southern border, according to reports.

As with the previous caravan that sprung up last spring, the open borders group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which is connected to Soros’ Open Society Foundation, is involved with organizing the caravan of 4,000, and the leader of the group was arrested Thursday for attacking Mexican immigration agents.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees has intervened in the situation to aid in the migrants’ travels.

“We’re in discussions. UNHCR is talking to the government to see how we can best help them,” said Sibylla Brodzinsky, a UN spokesperson. “This is just starting. Talks are happening.”

Pueblos Sin Fronteras is but one of several Soros groups financially and logistically supporting the caravan.

“The caravan is organized by a group called Pueblo Sin Fronteras, [b]ut the effort is supported by the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN), the American Immigration Council (AIC), the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services (RICELS) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) – thus the acronym CARA,” WND reported in April.

“At least three of the four groups are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.”

Even President Trump called out the caravan’s questionable origins, noting the convenient timing for Democrats just weeks before the midterm elections.

“We’re starting to find out, and I won’t say 100 percent, I’ll put a little tiny question mark at the end … but a lot of money has been passing through people to come up and try to get to the border by election day,” Trump said during a Montana rally Thursday.

“They wanted that caravan, and there are those who say that caravan didn’t just happen,” he added.

Tensions between the U.S., Mexico, and Honduras escalated after the caravan violently tore through the Guatemala-Mexico border, underscoring both the caravan’s disregard for national sovereignty, as well as the rule of law.

“This is an organized effort to come through and violate the sovereignty of Mexico, and so we’re prepared to do all that we can to support the decisions that Mexico makes about how they’re going to address this very serious and important issue to their country,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday.