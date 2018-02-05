Report: US drawing down forces in Iraq

The U.S. military has started to draw down its troops in Iraq after Iraqi forces announced they had defeated the Islamic State in Iraq & Syria (ISIS), Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi government confirmed the drawdown to the news outlet.

“The American forces have begun reducing their numbers as victory has been achieved over Daesh,” the spokesman reportedly said, using the Arabic acronym for the terror group. “Coordination continues, to maintain (U.S.) assistance to the Iraqi forces in accordance with their requirements.”

The Associated Press, citing “western contractors,” also reported that the United States is reducing its troop levels.

