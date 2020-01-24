Report: Vendor Selling USED Face Masks in Wuhan as Demand Spikes Amid Coronavirus Panic

A disturbing video showing a man boxing used face masks with the purported intent to resell them in Wuhan, China, has surfaced on social media.

A Chinese woman can be heard off-camera yelling at the man to not sell them, even threatening to call the police according to a Twitter user’s translation.

“Don’t do that!” said the woman taking the video. “I’m calling the police!”

This shocking footage comes amid surging demand for such masks globally.

“Search engine requests for ‘virus mask’ have exploded as panic begins to set in regarding the deadly coronavirus, which experts have warned could lead to a global pandemic,” reports Steve Watson. “The searches for ‘virus mask’ are most prevalent in Singapore, China, Macao, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.”



