Report: Vendor Selling USED Face Masks in Wuhan as Demand Spikes Amid Coronavirus Panic

Image Credits: Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty.

A disturbing video showing a man boxing used face masks with the purported intent to resell them in Wuhan, China, has surfaced on social media.

A Chinese woman can be heard off-camera yelling at the man to not sell them, even threatening to call the police according to a Twitter user’s translation.

“Don’t do that!” said the woman taking the video. “I’m calling the police!”


This shocking footage comes amid surging demand for such masks globally.

“Search engine requests for ‘virus mask’ have exploded as panic begins to set in regarding the deadly coronavirus, which experts have warned could lead to a global pandemic,” reports Steve Watson. “The searches for ‘virus mask’ are most prevalent in Singapore, China, Macao, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.”


Brain Wilson breaks down current information regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus which is infecting people worldwide.

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bat Soup

Bat Soup

Hot News
Comments
Video Shows Man Suddenly Collapsing in Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Shows Man Suddenly Collapsing in Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hot News
Comments

Exclusive: Owen Shroyer Arrested in US Capitol

Hot News
comments

Update On Democrats Attempting To Ban Owen Shroyer From Capitol Hill

Hot News
comments

Feminist Writer Suggests Men Who Won’t Date ‘Woke’ Women Are Radicalizing Terrorists

Hot News
comments

Comments