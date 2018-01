The number of people trying to enter Sweden who are suspected of war crimes in places like Syria and Iraq has more than quadrupled since 2014, according to the Swedish war crimes commission.

Cases forwarded to the police by the migration agency have surged from 12 in 2014 to 52 in 2017.

Patricia Rakic Arle, Head of the commission told SvD: “A third are about incidents in Syria or Iraq, and beside those there are scattered cases from other countries where there have been or are still conflicts.”

