White House Press Secretary is badgered and insulted by a member of the “free press”, while another one asks about Trump’s mask wearing habits. Rex reacts.

YouTube mirror:





Al Jazeera English correspondent Kimberly Halkett appears to call White House Press Secretary a “lying bitch” during an exchange on election interference and mail in voting.

