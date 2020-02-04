Report: White House to Issue Executive Order Directing Federal Buildings to be Built in Classical Style

The White House is reportedly preparing an executive order that would direct all new federal buildings to be built in the classical architectural style.

The Architectural Record has obtained a preliminary draft of the order, entitled ‘Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again’, under which “the White House would require rewriting the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, issued in 1962, to ensure that “the classical architectural style shall be the preferred and default style” for new and upgraded federal buildings.

The order would reverse favoring Brutalist and Deconstructivist styles advocated by the General Service Administration’s (GSA) Design Excellence Program and would instead favor the architectural styles of “democratic Athens” and “republican Rome.”

The executive order trashes brutalist buildings such as the U.S. Federal Building in San Francisco, the U.S. Courthouse in Austin, Texas, and the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami as having “little aesthetic appeal.”

The draft order asserts that Brutalist and Deconstructivist styles “fail to satisfy” the requirements of building designs to provide “dignity, enterprise, vigor and stability.”

In a development that almost certainly isn’t a coincidence, GSA’s Chief Architect and Director of the Design Excellence Program, David Insinga, resigned his post last week.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the European Union is taking the opposite approach, with the globalist body set to enforce regulations that make historic rebuilding illegal.

“When new parts/elements are necessary, a project shall use contemporary design adding new value and/or use while respecting the existing ones,” states a new EU directive.

As I highlight in the video below, modernist architecture is cancer. Hopefully Trump’s executive order can spur other governments in the west to take the same approach.

