Report: Woman in China Shot Dead For Attempting to Break Through Coronavirus Roadblock

A video out of China purports to show a woman who was shot dead by authorities for attempting to break through a coronavirus roadblock.

The clip, posted by Jennifer Zeng, is captioned “At Wuzu Town, Huangmei County in #Hubei , a woman was said to have shot dead after she attempted to break the blockade set up to contain #coronavirus.”

It shows a woman lying on the floor who has apparently been shot in the head. Another individual is crying over her dead body. People can be heard screaming and shouting in the background. Several police vehicles are parked nearby.

Another video posted by Zeng shows a coronavirus patient being forcibly bundled into a van as he tries to resist.

Another clip features a doctor saying that the crematorium is so overwhelmed, dead bodies are being held at the hospital, which has become like a “mortuary.”

Zeng also posted a video showing victims in body bags lined up waiting for incineration at a crematory in Wuhan.

Official figures show that there have been over 20,000 confirmed coronavirus infections with 427 fatalities.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

China Quarantines Four More Cities, 21 Million People

China Quarantines Four More Cities, 21 Million People

World News
Comments
Torrent of Convicted Terrorists Set for Imminent Release In UK

Torrent of Convicted Terrorists Set for Imminent Release In UK

World News
Comments

China to Lower 2020 Economic Growth Expectations On Coronavirus Outbreak

World News
comments

Greta ‘Put Them Against The Wall’ Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

World News
comments

The Shocking Truth About The Coronavirus Is Slowly But Surely Starting To Emerge

World News
comments

Comments