Report: Woman in China Shot Dead For Attempting to Break Through Coronavirus Roadblock

A video out of China purports to show a woman who was shot dead by authorities for attempting to break through a coronavirus roadblock.

The clip, posted by Jennifer Zeng, is captioned “At Wuzu Town, Huangmei County in #Hubei , a woman was said to have shot dead after she attempted to break the blockade set up to contain #coronavirus.”

At Wuzu Town, Huangmei County in #Hubei , a woman was said to have shot dead after she attempted to break the blockade set up to contain #coronavirus . 湖北省黄梅县五祖镇 , 据说这名妇女因强闯 #武汉肺炎 封锁线被警察打死。#CoronavirusOutbreak

何不 #全民自救 #全民互救 ？ pic.twitter.com/HqEvzSknz2 — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020

It shows a woman lying on the floor who has apparently been shot in the head. Another individual is crying over her dead body. People can be heard screaming and shouting in the background. Several police vehicles are parked nearby.

Another video posted by Zeng shows a coronavirus patient being forcibly bundled into a van as he tries to resist.

#coronarivirus patient refuses to be taken away. What does she fear? #武汉肺炎 病人拒绝被弄走，她在怕什么？ pic.twitter.com/AeWsfNqcA3 — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020

Another clip features a doctor saying that the crematorium is so overwhelmed, dead bodies are being held at the hospital, which has become like a “mortuary.”

A #Wuhan doctor's conversation leaked: Emergency ward becomes mortuary, nobody handles the bodies. Crematorium too busy. Only admitted patients can be tested, gov. only gives 2000 testing kits to entire Wuhan per day. Many patients pushed away without being tested or diagnosed. pic.twitter.com/hjhcvhLR2q — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020

Zeng also posted a video showing victims in body bags lined up waiting for incineration at a crematory in Wuhan.

Internal Videos From Crematories in Wuhan

All corpses were packed in body bags and lined up, waiting for incineration. Yet the workers were singing Jackie Chan's song at the Spring Festival Gala, “My country doesn’t seem sick at all” #WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanCrematories pic.twitter.com/K5UVmJBnLo — 曾錚 Jennifer Zeng (@jenniferatntd) February 4, 2020

Official figures show that there have been over 20,000 confirmed coronavirus infections with 427 fatalities.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!