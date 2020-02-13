Report: YouTube to Fund Far-Left Young Turks Journalism ‘Academy’

Google-owned video platform YouTube will provide funding to the Young Turks, one of the largest far-left channels on YouTube, to create an online “journalism” course called “TYT Academy,” reports Axios.

Axios reports that the investment is in the “mid-six figures” range.

“The investment is part of YouTube’s $25 million commitment to news efforts, which is part of the $300 million Google News Initiative that was announced in 2018.”

