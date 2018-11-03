Reporter Accuses Trump Of Encouraging Political Violence — Trump Flips The Script

Image Credits: CJCS / Flickr.

President Trump had a blunt response for a reporter accusing him of motivating political violence with his speech.

There has been a rash of politically motivated terror in the past two weeks. A right-wing zealot has been arrested in coordination with mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats and media targets, and a Synagogue was attacked by an anti-Semite, killing 11 members of the congregation.

As Trump was leaving the White House Friday, a reporter yelled, “You’re encouraging politically motivated violence with the way you speak.”

Trump pointed at the reporter and shot back, “You’re creating violence by your question.”

The reporter gasped, “Me?” and Trump replied, “You are creating — you.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Responds to Obama Calling Out His Media Attacks: ‘Nobody Was Worse to the Press’ Than Him

Trump Responds to Obama Calling Out His Media Attacks: ‘Nobody Was Worse to the Press’ Than Him

U.S. News
Comments
Obama's CIA Secretly Intercepted Congressional Communications About Whistleblowers

Obama’s CIA Secretly Intercepted Congressional Communications About Whistleblowers

U.S. News
Comments

Rap Sheet: ***632*** Acts of Media-Approved Violence and Harassment Against Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Are The Democrats Insane?

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Residents Shocked By “It’s Okay To Be White” Signs, We Must Embrace White Genocide

U.S. News
comments

Comments