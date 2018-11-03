Reporter Accuses Trump Of Encouraging Political Violence — Trump Flips The Script

President Trump had a blunt response for a reporter accusing him of motivating political violence with his speech.

There has been a rash of politically motivated terror in the past two weeks. A right-wing zealot has been arrested in coordination with mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats and media targets, and a Synagogue was attacked by an anti-Semite, killing 11 members of the congregation.

As Trump was leaving the White House Friday, a reporter yelled, “You’re encouraging politically motivated violence with the way you speak.”

Trump pointed at the reporter and shot back, “You’re creating violence by your question.”

The reporter gasped, “Me?” and Trump replied, “You are creating — you.”

