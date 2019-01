Jacob Engels, who is a contributor for The Gateway Pundit, joins Harrison Smith to talk about his experience at the Women’s March that took place over the weekend.

The actions of the leftists at the march were typical of what we’ve seen from radical liberals in the past.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer had his genitals grabbed by one marcher and Kaitlin Bennett was physically threatened by a man attending the march.

