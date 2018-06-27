Reporter Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters Following Encounter

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer filed a police report Tuesday accusing Democrat congresswoman Maxine Waters of assaulting her.

Loomer announced on Twitter she had filed charges against Waters with the Capitol Police, claiming, “Yesterday when I confronted her on Capitol Hill, she ASSAULTED me. She hit my hand, then she swatted me in the face twice w/ her papers.”

BREAKING: Today I filed a police report w/ @CapitolPolice against @RepMaxineWaters. Yesterday when I confronted her on Capitol Hill, she ASSAULTED me. She hit my hand, then she swatted me in the face twice w/ her papers. I’m pressing charges against her. https://t.co/t6GiTwI97x — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 27, 2018

Loomer confronted the California House rep on camera in Washington DC earlier that day, following up on recent comments encouraging Democrats to publicly confront Trump supporters and admin officials.







In the video, Waters rejected Loomer’s questions asking what places Trump supporters can go without fear of being harassed, as she proceeds to bat Loomer’s camera away while telling her to schedule an appointment.