Reporter Fired After Caught On Tape Saying ‘F**k Could You Imagine John James Winning’

A reporter for a Michigan newspaper was fired Friday night after calling Michigan Senate Republican candidate John James’ campaign looking for an interview and thought she hung up the phone before leaving a voicemail saying “fucking John James … that would suck.”

The news comes after Brenda Battel, a reporter for Huron Daily Tribune, left the voicemailon James’ campaign offices phone number at 3:40 PM Monday, requesting the interview for Wednesday, the day after the Nov. 6 midterm elections. In the voicemail, she expresses her interest in interviewing James, believes she hung up the phone, and then goes on to curse about a possible James victory, saying she doesn’t think it will happen.

“I have listened to the voicemail left by Brenda Battel to Mr. James’ campaign, and find no reason to defend this behavior,” Huron Daily Tribune editor Kate Hessling said in a statement. “Brenda Battel’s employment has been immediately terminated.”

“The Huron Daily Tribune sincerely apologizes to Mr. James and to the public,” she continued. “These statements do not represent the views of the Tribune as a whole, nor do they reflect the actions of a responsible journalist.”

