Reporter Shouts 'Are You Racist?' At Trump Following MLK Jr. Proclamation

Reporters at the White House had no shame Friday asking President Trump if he’s racist after a ceremony honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Shortly after the president signed a proclamation celebrating the civil rights leader, unhinged fake news reporter April Ryan screamed, “Are you racist?” as Trump shook hands with several African Americans on his way out.

“Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by God,” Trump stated.

Ryan’s questions came after liberal media outlets went insane over reported comments from President Trump, in which he allegedly referred to various destitute countries as “shitholes.”

CNN’s Don lemon called Trump a “racist” on Thursday night’s broadcast.

Appearing on MSNBC, race-bait pimp Al Sharpton also attempted to paint the president as a racist.

Lost among the commotion: The president denied using the language quoted in a Friday morning Tweet.

While the media continues its racist crusade, the president has produced the lowest black and hispanic unemployment numbers in years.

Reporter April Ryan regularly attends White House press briefings, and infamously asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders last October if Trump believed “slavery was wrong.”

Sanders responded by calling the question “disgusting and absurd,” adding she’s “not going to re-litigate the Civil War.”


