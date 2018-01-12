Reporter Shouts 'Are You Racist?' At Trump Following MLK Jr. Proclamation

Reporters at the White House had no shame Friday asking President Trump if he’s racist after a ceremony honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Trump signs Martin Luther King, Jr., proclamation, reporters shout "are you a racist" https://t.co/FWJV2NmtSN pic.twitter.com/uC77WwR1kr — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) January 12, 2018

Shortly after the president signed a proclamation celebrating the civil rights leader, unhinged fake news reporter April Ryan screamed, “Are you racist?” as Trump shook hands with several African Americans on his way out.

“Today we celebrate Dr. King for standing up for the self-evident truth Americans hold so dear that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by God,” Trump stated.

Ryan’s questions came after liberal media outlets went insane over reported comments from President Trump, in which he allegedly referred to various destitute countries as “shitholes.”

CNN’s Don lemon called Trump a “racist” on Thursday night’s broadcast.

.@donlemon on President Trump: "He is a racist … but it's more important to be strategic than outraged" https://t.co/I1KfdMdOUo — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 12, 2018

Appearing on MSNBC, race-bait pimp Al Sharpton also attempted to paint the president as a racist.

.@TheRevAl: Do you have to spray paint the n-word in the Oval Office or have a hood in the Lincoln bedroom to be a racist? #inners pic.twitter.com/uSKvfbcqTm — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 12, 2018

Lost among the commotion: The president denied using the language quoted in a Friday morning Tweet.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

While the media continues its racist crusade, the president has produced the lowest black and hispanic unemployment numbers in years.

African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country. The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history. Dems did nothing for you but get your vote! #NeverForget @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Reporter April Ryan regularly attends White House press briefings, and infamously asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders last October if Trump believed “slavery was wrong.”

Sanders responded by calling the question “disgusting and absurd,” adding she’s “not going to re-litigate the Civil War.”