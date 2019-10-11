Reporter Silenced After Asking NBA Stars About China

A reporter had the mic snatched from her after she asked two NBA stars what they thought about freedom of expression following the controversy over a pro-Hong Kong tweet.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protest movement, China pulled almost all sponsorship and NBA broadcasts, forcing the NBA into a groveling apology.

Since then, numerous other major American brands and corporations have caved to the Communist Chinese government and muzzled their own representatives.

During a press conference, CNN’s Christina Macfarlane asked, “The NBA has always been a league that prides itself on its players and coaches being able to speak out openly about political and social affairs. I just wonder after the events of this week, and the fallout we’ve seen, whether you would both feel differently about speaking out in that way in the future?”

An NBA Staffer quickly intercepted, commenting, “basketball questions only,” before a man was sent to grab the microphone from Macfarlane’s hand.

“It’s a legitimate question,” insisted Macfarlane, adding “This is an event that happened this week.”

“I understand that. It’s a question that’s already been answered,” replied the NBA rep.

Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook refused to comment.

Harden had previously offered a sycophantic apology to China, remarking, “We apologize. You know, we love China. We love playing there.”

