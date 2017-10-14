Reporter to Clinton: 'So You're Still Blaming Others More Than Yourself?'

British TV journalist Matt Frei asked Hillary Clinton if she’s still blaming other more than herself in an interview Friday.

Frei asked about her appeal to the voter during the 2016 presidential election, saying that her status as a Clinton prevented her gender from helping her.

“Your dynastic appeal or perhaps it was the opposite: The fact that you were called Clinton the fact that you were first lady basically trumped any novelty—if you forgive the term—of being the first female president of the United States,” he said. “People looked at your name and your legacy more than they looked at your gender.”

Read more